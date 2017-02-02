Mexico's top diplomat congratulates Tillerson in phone call

MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government says its top diplomat has spoken by phone with his newly sworn-in U.S. counterpart and they expressed interest in working together in a constructive relationship.

A Foreign Relations Department statement says Secretary Luis Videgaray congratulated U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday morning on his Senate confirmation the previous day.

It adds that Videgaray and Tillerson discussed the importance of the U.S.-Mexico relationship. They agreed to hold a meeting "in the near future" to work on "challenges" the two countries have in common.