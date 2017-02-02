NATO chief sees growing Russian influence in the Balkans
A
A
Share via Email
SARAJEVO, Bosnia — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance is closely following reports about growing Russian influence in the Balkans and is
NATO chief said Thursday in Sarajevo that the alliance has seen "several reports about increased Russian influence" in the Balkans, in particular "about Russian intervention in the political process in Montenegro" last year.
Montenegrin authorities say Russian nationalists were behind an allege coup attempt there that included plans to assassinate the pro-Western prime minister because of his government's bid to join NATO.
The Kremlin has denied involvement, but has actively supported local groups that oppose having Montenegro, a traditional Slavic ally, become the 29th member of NATO.
Most Popular
-
Deal gone wrong: Nova Scotia court to decide how to split $100K grand prize
-
'Don’t ever let anyone stop you:' Halifax woman uses pageant as platform to speak out on bullying, abuse
-
Trump gave a Black History Month speech about the persecution of Donald Trump
-
Man, woman killed after head-on crash on Nova Scotia's Highway 103