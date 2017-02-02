North Dakota lawmakers mull 'cultural competency training'

BISMARCK, N.D. — An American Indian lawmaker is pushing a bill that would require his colleagues in North Dakota's nearly all-white Legislature to complete four-hours of "cultural competency training" to improve their relationship with Native Americans.

Sen. Richard Marcellais (MAR'-suh-lay) has pushed the idea unsuccessfully before, but says the dispute over the Dakota Access pipeline makes it more appropriate than ever. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe is fighting the pipeline.

Leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature say the training legislation is unnecessary.

House Majority Leader Al Carlson called the legislation "another solution in search of a problem."