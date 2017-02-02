Police tear gas crowds backing late Congo opposition leader

KINSHASA, Congo — Police fired tear gas at crowds gathered near the party headquarters and home of Congo's late opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi on Thursday, a day after his death in Belgium, witnesses said.

Hundreds of people arrived early Thursday near the headquarters of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress, or UDPS, in Kinshasa's Limete neighbourhood .

Police used fire gas to disperse the crowds when they began blocking the roads, witnesses told The Associated Press. There was no immediate comment from authorities or UDPS officials.

The 84-year-old Tshisekedi died Wednesday evening in Brussels, where he had been undergoing medical treatment. His family and political aides have not disclosed yet when his funeral will be held in Congo.

Tshisekedi's death comes a month after President Joseph Kabila's party and the opposition signed an agreement that calls for new elections later this year in which Kabila will not run.

But there are already concerns about how Tshisekedi's death will affect the implementation of the deal. He founded his opposition party in 1982 and was heavily involved in the deal's negotiations.