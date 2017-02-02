Protesters burn government buildings in northeastern India
GAUHATI, India — Hundreds of protesters marched in a state capital in India's northeast on Thursday after setting ablaze half a dozen government buildings to protest a state government decision that would reserve 33
Officers in the police control room said police and paramilitary reinforcements were rushed to protect government property in Kohima, the Nagaland capital, as the protesters marched to the building housing state government offices.
They were blocked by the heavy police presence, but the demonstrators also burned several cars and attacked the house of a relative of the state's top elected official before dispersing after a day-long protest.
They demanded the resignation of T.R. Zeling, the top elected official, for deciding to implement a court ruling that would reserve 33
The protesters say the ruling would infringe on tribal laws and traditions that bar women from participating in politics.
Elections scheduled for Feb. 1 were postponed. On Tuesday, police fired at protesters in the commercial hub of Dimapur, killing two and injuring 10.
