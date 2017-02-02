Reports: Abe to propose major job-creating plan to Trump
TOKYO — Angling to pre-empt complaints over Japan's perennial trade surplus with the U.S., Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly plans to propose a sweeping economic
Abe and Trump are expected to meet on Feb. 10. Major Japanese newspapers cited a draft of the proposal that calls for
The reports Thursday said the proposed public-private initiative would create several hundred thousand jobs, reports said, and involve $450 billion in new investment.
The government pension fund may invest in the projects, the reports said.
Asked about the reported package, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters Tuesday that nothing definitive has been decided for talks between the two leaders.
"We hope to have constructive talks in order to seek how we can forge a mutually win-win relationship," Suga said. He did not deny the report, but only added that any decision on involvement by the Government Pension Investment Fund would be based on whether it would benefit those covered by the fund.
Other officials did not immediately respond to questions on details of the proposed package.
