South Korea president's office to block search of residence
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's presidential office says it won't allow prosecutors to search the president's residence as part of an investigation of the massive corruption scandal that toppled President Park Geun-hye from power.
Park has said she's willing to be questioned. But her office opposes any search and says a law blocks most searches in areas with state secrets.
The office of special prosecutors on Thursday said it still wants to search the Blue House but didn't elaborate.