The Latest: UN officials urges boost for Ukraine peace talks

AVDIIVKA, Ukraine — The latest on a resurgence of fighting in Ukraine (all times local):

12:15 a.m.

The United Nations' political chief is calling on the international community to help revitalize peace negotiations between Ukraine's government and Russian-backed separatists to prevent the current crisis from becoming "a catastrophe."

Undersecretary-General Jeffrey Feltman told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that since Jan. 7, and especially in the last few days, there has been "a dangerous intensification of the conflict" between government and rebel forces in eastern Ukraine.

He said European monitors on Wednesday reported over 10,000 explosions in the eastern Donetsk region over 24 hours, the highest number ever recorded.

Feltman said the monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe also registered frequent use of heavy weapons banned by the Minsk peace agreements.

He noted damage to houses and schools in populated areas of Avdiivka, which is a government-held town just north of Donetsk, the largest rebel-controlled city. He said the damage raises "serious concerns about possible violations of international humanitarian law by all sides."

___

11:40 p.m.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley is condemning Russia's "aggressive actions" in eastern Ukraine and warning Moscow that U.S. sanctions imposed after its annexation of Crimea will remain until the peninsula is returned to Ukraine.

The new American envoy said it was "unfortunate" that she had to condemn Russia in her first appearance at the U.N. Security Council on Thursday saying "we do want to better our relations with Russia."

But Haley said "the dire situation in eastern Ukraine is one that demands clear and strong condemnation of Russian actions."

She said the sudden increase in fighting in eastern Ukraine in recent days has trapped thousands of civilians and destroyed vital infrastructure, "and the crisis is spreading, endangering many more."

Haley called for an immediate end to fighting and "full and immediate implementation" of the Minsk peace agreements.

___

12:55 a.m.

European Union President Donald Tusk wants Moscow to lean on separatists in eastern Ukraine to make sure the flare-up in fighting ends and that a cease-fire is restored.

Tusk said in a statement early Thursday that "we are reminded again of the continued challenge formed by Russia's aggression in eastern Ukraine," where at least 10 people have been killed since Monday and dozens wounded including civilians on both sides of the front line.

Tusk said that "the fighting must stop immediately. The cease-fire must be honoured . Russia should use its influence to disengage the Russian-backed separatists."

___

9:40 a.m.

Two Ukrainian troops have been killed in the country's industrial east as both government forces and rebels reported shelling on their positions overnight, Ukraine's government said early Thursday.

Ten other troops were wounded as fighting in Ukraine's industrial heartland entered its fifth day, the Ukrainian government's press office for the military operation in the east said.

In rebel stronghold Donetsk, self-proclaimed authorities said two civilians were injured Wednesday evening when projectiles hit their houses in Donetsk's north.