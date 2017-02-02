The Latest: Judge extends stay barring Trump deportations

NEW YORK — The Latest on legal challenges to President Donald Trump's order barring people from seven countries from entering the U.S. (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

A federal judge has extended an emergency order that has barred the government from summarily deporting people who arrive in the U.S. from countries covered by President Donald Trump's travel ban.

U.S. District Judge Carol Amon ordered the extension Thursday during a hearing in Brooklyn. It extended a temporary stay ordered by a different judge Saturday night.

Immigration lawyers and civil liberties activists went to court last weekend after immigrations agents began implementation of Trump's executive order, which suspends refugee admissions to the U.S. and bars people from seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the country.

The stay issued Saturday had been scheduled to expire Feb. 11. The judge extended it to Feb. 21 to give more time the government and civil liberties organizations to file paperwork.

A Justice Department lawyer told Amon the government would ask her to throw out the case.

___

12:05 p.m.

New York's top law enforcement officer has joined lawyers for immigrants challenging President Donald Trump's executive order barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE'-dur-muhn) says in court papers the order unfairly targets Muslims. He also says it violates federal laws and harms New York's schools, businesses, hospitals and economy.

The lawsuit joins one filed by the American Civil Liberties Union after Trump's order was issued the evening of Jan. 27. Judges have subsequently issued temporary stays on the ban.

Trump has said his order is necessary to stop terror attacks by Muslim extremists.

Lawyers for both sides are due in court Thursday.