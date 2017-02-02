The Latest: Milo Yiannopoulos calls his views 'mainstream'

BERKELEY, Calif. — The Latest on violent protests at the University of California, Berkeley that shut down a scheduled speech by polarizing Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

Right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos said some news outlets appeared to blame him for the violence that erupted Wednesday night at the University of California, Berkeley before his scheduled speech.

Yiannopoulos told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday that police didn't seem to do much as he was evacuated to safety. The Breitbart News editor said he was put into a bulletproof vest and whisked away by car.

The 32-year-old is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and a self-proclaimed internet troll whose comments have been criticized as racist, misogynist, anti-Muslim and white supremacist. Yiannopoulos was banned from Twitter after leading a harassment campaign against actress Leslie Jones.

He says his opinions are mainstream, just delivered in a more colorful way.

Berkeley authorities say they believe the instigators were not students and what unfolded was "unprecedented."

5:55 p.m.

The University of California, Berkeley cleaned up Thursday after violent protesters shut down a scheduled speech by right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos.

The violence Wednesday was shocking not just for the images of protesters setting fires and hurling explosives at police, but because of where it took place.

