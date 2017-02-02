Video: Donald Trump uses Prayer Breakfast speech to mock Arnold Schwarzenegger. Again.

Has it really been a whole day since President Donald Trump and his Celebrity Apprentice replacement Arnold Schwarzenegger last bickered?

Time flies in President Trump’s America.

This morning’s flare-up began with the president using his speech at the National Prayer Breakfast to once again give his replacement a ratings ribbing.

“When I ran for president, I had to leave the show,” Trump reminded the audience. “And they hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place. And we know how that turned out. The ratings went down the tubes, it’s been a total disaster.

“And I want to just pray for Arnold if we can, for those ratings,” he finished with a chuckle while glancing both ways for somebody to share it with.

Of course, we’ve learned many times before that the Last Action Hero isn’t the sort of person to let such presidential taunting slide. This time was no different.

Of course, there’s a slight problem with Schwarzenegger’s offer to switch jobs with the president. The U.S. constitution forbids those born outside the country from taking the reins in the Oval Office, though that did little to erode the eligibility of Sen. Ted Cruz during the Republican primaries.

It should be noted that Donald Trump is still the show's executive producer, so this kind of presidential pulpit publicity pumps up profits.

It should also be noted Donald Trump has been president for less than two weeks.