$1M bond set for man charged in fatal shooting from garage

RALEIGH, N.C. — A judge has set a $1 million bond for a North Carolina man accused of shooting and killing a young black man leaving a neighbour's house party.

News outlets report a judge set the bond Friday for 39-year-old Chad Copley.

Copley is charged with murder in the Aug. 7 death of 20-year-old Kouren-Rodney Thomas.

Authorities say Copley fired a shotgun from inside his garage after calling police to complain of "hoodlums" in his neighbourhood . Thomas' mother says he was struck while walking with a friend to their car.