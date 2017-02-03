2 Fort Campbell soldiers killed, suspect in custody

OAK GROVE, Ky. — Authorities say two Fort Campbell soldiers have been killed and a juvenile injured following a domestic dispute near the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

Kentucky State Police say in a statement it appears 35-year-old Jeremy Demar of Clarksville, Tennessee, was in a domestic dispute with his wife and found her at a home in Oak Grove, Kentucky, where he forced his way in and fatally shot a man and a woman. Police say the two killed were soldiers but have not released their names.

Police say a teenager received minor injuries in a confrontation with Demar, who fled with a young child.

The statement says Clarksville police later appended Demar and took him into custody. The child wasn't injured.

Kentucky Trooper Sean Wint said Friday charges are pending.