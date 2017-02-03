3 held for attacks targeting migrants, left-wing office

STOCKHOLM — The Swedish security service says two more people have been arrested as suspects in recent attacks in southern Sweden targeting newly arrived migrants and a left-wing group.

The SAPO agency says one is suspected in a case where a device "that could have caused severe damage" was found Jan. 25 near a campsite accommodating migrants. The bomb didn't go off.

SAPO said Thursday the other was suspected of attempted murder when a bomb went off Jan. 5, seriously injuring a person outside a nearby asylum centre . The person also is suspected in a November 2016 blast outside a left-wing group's offices in Sweden's second largest city, Goteborg, and in the campsite incident.