Attorney asks judge to dismiss charges against Chicago cop

CHICAGO — Attorneys for a white Chicago police officer charged with fatally shooting a black teen 16 times are again urging a judge to dismiss the case.

Jason Van Dyke's attorney on Friday filed a second motion seeking to throw out the first-degree murder charges in the 2014 death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2l0E3nl ) attorney Daniel Herbert told a judge, "There was a rush to sacrifice Jason Van Dyke to the angry mob."

In a previous motion, Herbert said statements Van Dyke and other officers gave investigators helped build the case against Van Dyke even after the officers were assured they wouldn't be used against them.

The judge hasn't ruled on either motion.

McDonald's death prompted a Justice Department investigation that found Chicago police had violated people's constitutional rights.

