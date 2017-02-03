Bosnian school offers scholarships to people banned from US
SARAJEVO, Bosnia — An international school in Bosnia has announced it will extend scholarships to refugees and other students affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.
The United World College's branch in the southern city of Mostar announced Friday that it would invite students affected by the ban "to study alongside fellow students from the U.S. and over 50 other countries to foster international understanding."
The school explained the decision was motivated by its belief in equal opportunities and the value of diversity.
The United Colleges movement was founded in 1962 with the aim of overcoming Cold War divisions by selecting scholarship students from around the world to live and learn together. It has 17 schools across the globe.
