China lashes out at Mattis remarks on East China Sea islands
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BEIJING — China says the U.S. is putting regional stability in East Asia at risk following remarks by
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Saturday called on the U.S. to cease "making wrong remarks" over the issue. Lu reasserted China's claim of sovereignty over the tiny uninhabited islands, known in Japanese as the Senkaku and Chinese as Diaoyu.
In a statement posted to the ministry's
The U.S. Department of