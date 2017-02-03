China lashes out at Mattis remarks on East China Sea islands

BEIJING — China says the U.S. is putting regional stability in East Asia at risk following remarks by Defence Secretary Jim Mattis that an island group China claims falls under the U.S.-Japan mutual defence treaty.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Saturday called on the U.S. to cease "making wrong remarks" over the issue. Lu reasserted China's claim of sovereignty over the tiny uninhabited islands, known in Japanese as the Senkaku and Chinese as Diaoyu.

In a statement posted to the ministry's website , Lu said the U.S. should avoid complicating the issue and "bringing instability to the regional situation."