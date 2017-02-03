How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday

Banks and other financial companies made big gains Friday after President Trump moved to scale back regulations on the financial industry. Investors were also encouraged by news that employers hired workers at a faster pace in January. The Nasdaq composite closed at an all-time high.

On Friday:

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 186.55 points, or 0.9 per cent , to 20,071.46.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index advanced 16.57 points, or 0.7 per cent , to 2,297.42.

The Nasdaq composite gained 30.57 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 5,666.77.

The Russell 2000 index leaped 20.41 points, or 1.5 per cent , to 1,377.84.

For the week:

The Dow lost 22.32 points, or 0.1 per cent .

The S&P 500 added 2.73 points, or 0.1 per cent .

The Nasdaq edged up 5.99 points, or 0.1 per cent .

The Russell 2000 jumped 7.13 points, or 0.5 per cent .

For the year:

The Dow is up 308.86 points, or 1.6 per cent .

The S&P 500 is up 58.59 points, or 2.6 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 283.65 points, or 5.3 per cent .