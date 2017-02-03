In Norway, zoologist find 30 plastic bags in stranded whale
COPENHAGEN — Norwegian zoologists have found about 30 plastic bags and other plastic waste in the stomach of a beaked whale that had beached on a southwestern Norway coast.
Terje Lislevand of the Bergen University says the visibly sick, 2-ton goose-beaked whale was euthanized. Its intestine "had no food, only some remnants of a squid's head in addition to a thin fat layer."
Lislevand says the non-biodegradable waste was "probably the reason" why the whale repeatedly beached Saturday in shallow waters off Sotra, an island west of Bergen, some 200
He said Friday the U.N. estimates 8 million tons of plastic trash are dumped into oceans each year.
Information on the whale's age or gender was not immediately available.