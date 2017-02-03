Iran says US expanding medical clearance list 'inhumane'

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's semi-official ILNA news agency is reporting that the country has called "inhumane" a decision by the Trump administration to expand a list of medical equipment requiring federal authorization for sale to Iran.

The Friday report cites the director of Iran's Food and Drug Administration, Rasoul Dinarvand, as saying that extending the list is "inhumane".

Dinarvand said the equipment has diagnostic and treatment applications.

The U.S. Treasury Department recently modified on Iran, expanding a list of medical equipment that needs clearance to be sold to Iranian customers.