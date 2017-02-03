Israeli settler group brushes off Trump settlement warning

JERUSALEM — The group representing Israeli settlers is brushing off a White House statement warning Israel about constructing new settlements.

The Yesha settlers' council said Friday it looks forward to working with the Trump administration.

President Trump has been perceived as sympathetic to the settlements. But the White House said Thursday: "While we don't believe the existence of settlements is an impediment to peace, the construction of new settlements or the expansion of existing settlements beyond their current borders may not be helpful in achieving that goal."

It came hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel would build a new settlement on the same day it evacuated a West Bank outpost.