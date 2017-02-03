New UN report chronicles abuse against Rohinyga in Myanmar
GENEVA — U.N. human rights investigators have chronicled new accounts of crimes including beatings, disappearances and brutal killings of children as young as 8 months old by Myanmar security forces against the Muslim Rohingya minority.
A U.N. human rights office report on Friday cites accounts of 204 people interviewed by U.N. staffers after fleeing to
U.N. rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein deployed the team after Myanmar's government denied repeated requests for access to the worst-hit areas of Myanmar's Rakhine state, where many Rohingya live.
The report is likely to raise pressure on the governing party of Nobel Peace Prize-winning Aung San Suu Kyi amid allegations that soldiers have been killing and raping Rohingya and burning their homes.