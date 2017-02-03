Former Norwegian prime minister caught up in U.S. travel restrictions

We can add the former prime minister of a NATO country to the list of people stymied by U.S. travel restrictions.

Former Norwegian prime minister Kjell Magne Bondevik says a 2014 Iranian visa in his diplomatic passport aroused the suspicions of an official at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

“Of course I fully understand the fear of letting terrorists into this country,” Bondevik told reporters at the airport.

“I have a diplomatic passport, a former prime minister,” he added. “That should be enough for them to understand that I don’t represent any problem or threat to this country.”

Bondevik, who served two stints as Norway’s prime minister from 1997-2000 and 2001-2005, claimed he was questioned for about an hour when he arrived at the airport on Tuesday.

He said he was placed in a room with travellers from the Middle East and Africa – where all seven of the Muslim-majority nations on the Trump Administration’s list are located – who were also awaiting extra screening.

However, Bondevik said American officials told him it wasn’t President Donald Trump’s executive order standing between him and a smoother entry into the U.S. Instead, they put the blame on a 2015 law signed by former president Barack Obama in the wake of the Paris terror attacks.

That legislation put new restrictions on citizens of countries, Norway among them, that typically don’t require visa to enter the U.S. Under that legislation, people who have travelled to Sudan, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Iran or Iraq since 2011 would need to be granted a U.S. travel visa. Those are the same seven countries on Trump’s list.