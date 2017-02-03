Portugal lawmakers condemn Trump's measures on migration
LISBON, Portugal — Portugal's parliament has condemned President Donald Trump's ban on certain refugees and migrants from entering the U.S., in the latest example of the backlash that the policy is provoking worldwide.
Lawmakers passed three motions introduced by the government's Socialist Party and two opposition conservative parties condemning the U.S. ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries. They voted against two separate motions by leftist parties that went beyond the condemnation and called for action to be taken.
All the motions highlighted the role of the United States to promote the values of tolerance and human rights, and the need to comply with the U.N. Charter and international law.
