Report: Cheating, misconduct at Pennsylvania police academy

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's state inspector general says his investigators found evidence of cadet cheating, instructor misconduct and training and testing problems at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.

Inspector General Bruce Beemer issued a 47-page report Friday on the probe.

The report says cheating was uncovered after an academy staff member found a folded, handwritten piece of paper in a hallway that was determined to be a cheat sheet containing 20 answers on a traffic law test.

The state police disclosed their investigation into cheating last February and requested the inspector general's investigation. Dozens of cadets from the 144th class were dismissed.