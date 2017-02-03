Romania's political crisis deepens over diluted graft law
BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's political crisis deepened Friday after two key government allies said an emergency decree that would dilute the government's anti-corruption fight was not
Ombudsman Victor Ciorbea, who previously backed the government's ordinance, reversed his position Friday. He said he would tell the
A parliamentary party which formally supports the government, the Union of Democratic Hungarians, also criticized the government Friday. It said legislation connected to the criminal law should not be modified through emergency decrees but through parliamentary debate.
In another setback for the government, the influential Romanian Orthodox Church said Friday that the anti-corruption fight should continue and those found guilty should be sanctioned. "Robbery and theft degrade society morally and materially," the church said.
Earlier, Justice Minister Florin Iordache said he stood by the law, defying strong criticism from home and abroad and days of massive protests.
Iordache, who had temporarily handed over his duties to a subordinate, told reporters Friday: "I take responsibility for this ordinance." The ruling
Romania's
Speaking at a European Union summit in Malta on Friday, President Klaus Iohannis called the situation "very complicated."
"We have hundreds of thousands of my Romanians out on the streets, and I trust them. I trust my people," Iohannis said.
"I believe in Romania... European values have to prevail and this is what I believe will happen. "
U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Toner said the U.S. was "deeply concerned" about recent measures "that undermine rule of law and weaken accountability for financial and corruption-related crimes."
Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.