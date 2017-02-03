Serbia blames Kosovo for failed EU-mediated talks

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia's prime minister has blamed Kosovo for the collapse of EU-mediated talks as tensions escalate in the Balkans.

Aleksandar Vucic said Friday the Kosovo leaders' "only goal" is to storm into Serb-populated northern Kosovo. "They don't want any agreement."

Vucic's comments follow a Brussels meeting on Wednesday between the Serbian and Kosovo presidents and prime ministers that was convened by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini. The meeting finished abruptly and no further session has been planned.

Tensions have been building since December when Kosovo Serbs erected a wall at a bridge in the divided town of Mitrovica, seen as a provocation by Kosovo's ethnic Albanian majority.