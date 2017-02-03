Sheriff: Explosion destroys Georgia home, killing 1 inside

CLEVELAND, Ga. — A powerful explosion destroyed a home in Georgia on Friday, killing one person inside and shattering windows of neighbouring houses as the blast's shockwave was felt by people living miles away.

Investigators were unable to quickly determine what triggered the blast about 10:30 a.m. Friday. Television news stations broadcast footage showing bits of wood, concrete blocks and other debris strewn over a large area.

"The house was just blown all to pieces," White County Sheriff Neal Walden told The Associated Press by telephone. "There was nothing but the foundation there."

The sheriff confirmed the explosion killed one person inside the home, but said there were no other injuries. The blast left three or four homes nearby with broken windows and other damage, the sheriff said, and residents of neighbouring counties several miles away reported feeling the shockwave.

The blast occurred in the mountainous northeast corner of Georgia, about 90 miles from Atlanta and roughly 30 miles from the Tennessee state line. Woods surrounding the home were set ablaze, but firefighters were quickly able to contain the flames, Walden said.

"The woods were on fire and what was left of the house was on fire," Walden said. "It looked like a war zone."