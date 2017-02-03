Syria opposition members meet in Turkey ahead of Geneva

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey has hosted talks with Syrian opposition members ahead of U.N.-backed negotiations with the Damascus government in Geneva later this month.

The Foreign Ministry says the meeting denounced "federalism" as a solution for war-torn Syria. It says the participants spoke out against a "new constitution, autonomy and federalism."

Turkish officials say participants included political and military representatives of the Syrian opposition such as Riad Hijab of the High Negotiations Committee, and Syrian National Coalition President Anas al-Abdah.

Friday's meeting concluded that those opposing Syria's unity have no place in Geneva.

A Syrian Kurdish group recently in Moscow proposed creating federal units in Syria to resolve the war. Ankara regards the Syrian Kurds as an extension of its own Kurdish insurgency.