The Latest: North Dakota would study refugee resettlement

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Latest on a proposal to study the impacts of refugee resettlement in North Dakota (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

A North Dakota legislative panel has endorsed a proposal to study the impacts of refugee resettlement in the state.

The committee's action came late Friday after some Republican lawmakers pushed a measure that would let communities and the governor temporarily ban refugee resettlement while data is being collected.

Critics believe the measure was discriminatory and probably unconstitutional. The House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee decided to study the issue instead.

West Fargo Rep. Christopher Olson says the purpose of his bill was to allow local and state governments to "have a say" in refugee resettlement process.

___

2 p.m.

