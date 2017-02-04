Entry into NY seems smooth after judge blocks Trump ban

NEW YORK — Travellers at New York's Kennedy International Airport seem to be entering the United States undeterred a day after a federal judge blocked Donald Trump's executive order banning people from seven mostly Muslim countries.

Speaking for a dozen attorneys monitoring arrivals Saturday evening, Alan Kaplan told The Associated Press that no one under the ban Trump signed a week ago appears to have been detained. The lawyers say that's a vast improvement over the high anxiety that filled airports worldwide as travellers were turned back.

On Friday, a Seattle federal judge temporarily blocked enforcement of Trump's ban. The Department of Justice filed a notice Saturday to appeal the ruling in court.