French presidential candidate Macron cheered by Lyon rally

PARIS — Emmanuel Macron, a former investment banker who's never held elected office, is holding a major rally in Lyon with his eyes set on winning France's presidential election this spring.

Macron, a 39-year-old telegenic former finance minister under President Francois Hollande, distanced himself from the Socialist Party to create a party called En Marche! ("On The Move!") from which he has launched an anti-establishment bid for the Elysee Palace.

Macron — now polling high in the presidential race — thanked the crowds Saturday in Lyon for their "enthusiasm," claiming they totalled 16,000 people.