Funeral services held for Brazil's former first lady

SAO PAULO — Friends and family of former Brazilian first lady Marisa Leticia Lula da Silva are paying their respects at a wake following her death Friday at age 66.

She had been hospitalized in Sao Paulo since Jan. 24 after suffering a stroke.

The wake is being held Saturday at the Metalworkers' Union of Sao Paulo's industrial suburb of Sao Bernardo do Campo where she met ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva more than 40 years ago.

Silva says his wife's body will be cremated Saturday afternoon.