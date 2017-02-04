Funeral services held for Brazil's former first lady
SAO PAULO — Friends and family of former Brazilian first lady Marisa Leticia Lula da Silva are paying their respects at a wake following her death Friday at age 66.
She had been hospitalized in Sao Paulo since Jan. 24 after suffering a stroke.
The wake is being held Saturday at the Metalworkers' Union of Sao Paulo's industrial suburb of Sao Bernardo do Campo where she met ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva more than 40 years ago.
Silva says his wife's body will be cremated Saturday afternoon.
The couple married in 1974 after each of their first spouses had died. They had four children together.