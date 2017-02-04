Guyana temporarily lifts ban on scrap metal exports

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — The Guyanese government says it has lifted a 19-month ban on scrap metal exports while it drafts new operating regulations after complaints about buyers raiding everything from tombs to security grill work and manhole covers.

Business Minister Dominic Gaskin said Saturday the ease will last three months while rules for the trade are drawn up and a monitoring unit is created.

A black market in scrap metal has emerged since the trade was banned in June 2015.

Hundreds of tons of scrap piled up in junkyards or was stored in containers awaiting clearance to international markets. Markets for Guyana's scrap metal include China, Vietnam, the United States and Europe.