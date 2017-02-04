Pope gives delegate 'all needed powers' for Knights of Malta

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has named a top Vatican archbishop as his special delegate to the troubled Knights of Malta and given him "all necessary powers" to help the sovereign religious order reform its constitutions and elect a new leader.

Archbishop Angelo Becciu is the No. 3 official in the Vatican's secretariat of state.

In a letter Saturday, Francis said Becciu would act as his "exclusive spokesman" with the order, confirming the marginalization of Cardinal Raymond Burke, the conservative American — and a critic of Francis — who technically is the papal envoy to the order.