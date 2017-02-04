UN refugees agency concerned by US travel ban implications

BEIRUT — The U.N.'s top official on refugees says it's up to the U.S. to decide the legality of the ban on admitting any refugees, adding that the United Nations is extremely concerned by its implications.

Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, told The Associated Press Saturday that a troubling aspect is that many people have been affected after going through the entire process of being admitted to the U.S.

Grandi said in Beirut that other countries have their own procedures and shouldn't be additionally burdened by those who can no longer go to the United States.