UN removed the name of a former warlord form its blacklist

KABUL — The United Nations has removed the name of a former Afghan warlord from its Islamic State group and al-Qaida sanctions list.

According to a statement posted Friday by the Security Council, a U.N. committee removed Gilbuddin Hekmatyar's name from the sanctions list.

The statement said Hekmatyar, leader of Islamist organization Hezb-i-Islami, would no longer have his assets frozen, be subject to a travel ban or an arms embargo.