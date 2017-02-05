Australia's leader says Trump isn't chasing a refugee deal
CANBERRA, Australia — Australia's prime minister has ruled out any deal to get the United States to
Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull dismissed a Nine Network television network journalist's suggestion on Sunday that he should be offended that White House spokesman Sean Spicer has repeatedly called him "Trumbull" in press briefings. Turnbull said, "The important thing is results."
Spicer says Trump has agreed to
Turnbull said Trump has asked for nothing in return for resettling the refugees.