Britain to mark Queen Elizabeth II's record 65-year reign
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II is poised for another historic milestone, an unprecedented 65 years on the throne.
Official commemorations of Elizabeth's Sapphire Jubilee are expected to feature ceremonial cannon fusillades at a central London park and at the riverside Tower of London as well as a procession of military horses pulling World War I-era artillery pieces.
Elizabeth surpassed Queen Victoria as Britain's longest-serving monarch in 2015.