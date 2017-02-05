Court denies Justice request to immediately reinstate ban

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal appeals court has denied the Justice Department's request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump's ban on certain travellers and all refugees.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco instead asked both the state of Washington and the Trump administration early Sunday to file more arguments by Monday afternoon.

The Trump administration appealed a federal judge's ruling that temporarily placed the ban on hold. The higher court's denial of an immediate stay means legal battles over the ban will continue into the coming week at least.