Far-right official: Brexit, Trump give French reason to vote

LYON, France — The top lieutenant of far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen says Britain's decision to leave the European Union and the election of U.S. President Donald Trump have given the French a "reason to vote" because it can result in real change.

Le Pen supporters were pouring into the congress centre in Lyon on Sunday, the second day of a conference by Le Pen's anti-immigration National Front party. She will be speaking about her 144 presidential commitments unveiled a day earlier, a nationalist agenda aimed at throwing off the European Union, NATO and the status quo.