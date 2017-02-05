On call with Trump, Italy's leader discusses NATO, migrants

MILAN — Italy's premier emphasized the significance of NATO and outlined a new agreement between Italy and Libya to fight human trafficking during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni's office says Sunday that the call Saturday evening focused on "bilateral relations between Italy and the USA, united by a historic friendship and collaboration."

It said Gentiloni reaffirmed "the fundamental importance of the role of NATO and of collaboration between Europe and the United States in the face of challenges and threats to shared security."