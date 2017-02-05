Romanian govt repeals law that goes easy on corruption

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's government has repealed an emergency decree that decriminalizes some official misconduct following massive demonstrations.

The government led by Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu originally approved the ordinance in the middle of the night Wednesday with no input from Parliament.

After repealing the decree on Sunday, Grindeanu asked the justice minister to prepare a draft law that would be sent to Parliament for debate.

Protesters demonstrated against the law for five straight days. They were angry that the measure watered down the country's fight against corrupt officials, including the the leader of the ruling Social Democrats' party.