The Latest: Travelers under Trump ban head to US via Beirut
7 a.m.
Lebanon's National News Agency is reporting that airlines operating out of Beirut international airport have begun allowing residents of the seven majority Muslim countries affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban to board flights heading to the United States.
The news agency said Syrian families left Beirut on Sunday; it did not provide a figure.
The judge on Sunday rejected the Trump administration's request for an immediate reinstatement of the president's executive order. Formal arguments in the case begin Monday.
5 a.m.
Iranian media are saying the country has lifted a ban on U.S. wrestlers, allowing them to take part in the Freestyle World Cup later this month in the Iranian city of Kermanshah.
The wrestlers were originally banned from the Feb. 16-17 competition after President Donald Trump temporarily suspended travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran.
The Trump administration is now appealing to reinstate the travel ban. On Sunday, a judge in San Francisco rejected the government's request for an immediate reinstatement. Formal arguments in the case begin on Monday.