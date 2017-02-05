The Latest: Travelers under Trump ban head to US via Beirut

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on travellers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries (all times Eastern):

7 a.m.

Lebanon's National News Agency is reporting that airlines operating out of Beirut international airport have begun allowing residents of the seven majority Muslim countries affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban to board flights heading to the United States.

The U.S. State Department reinstated visas Saturday of those travellers affected by Trump's executive order after a federal judge in Seattle blocked the ban.

Beirut has no direct flights to the U.S. so travellers usually head to Europe before their final destination.

The news agency said Syrian families left Beirut on Sunday; it did not provide a figure.

The judge on Sunday rejected the Trump administration's request for an immediate reinstatement of the president's executive order. Formal arguments in the case begin Monday.

5 a.m.

Iranian media are saying the country has lifted a ban on U.S. wrestlers, allowing them to take part in the Freestyle World Cup later this month in the Iranian city of Kermanshah.

The Sunday report by the semi-official Fars news agency quotes Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying that the ban was lifted after the "discriminative restrictions" on Iranian nationals travelling to the U.S. was suspended by a U.S. federal judge.

The wrestlers were originally banned from the Feb. 16-17 competition after President Donald Trump temporarily suspended travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran.