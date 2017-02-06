1 French policeman charged with rape; 3 others with assault

PARIS — One French police officer has been charged with raping a 22-year-old man and three others have been charged with assault after an identity check degenerated last week in the Paris suburb of Aulnay-sous-Bois.

Eric Dupond-Moretti, the victim's lawyer, said Monday that his client was hospitalized after an operation. The man was severely injured Thursday after allegedly being sodomized with a police baton.

Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux suspended the four policemen and said the conditions of the man's arrest must be established "very clearly and with no ambiguity."

A march was being organized Monday to support the victim.