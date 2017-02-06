5 new hotels under development in downtown Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Contractors say Providence is expected to have 19 hotels by 2019 if current developments remain on schedule.

The Providence Journal (http://bit.ly/2lboMQQ ) reports that five new projects currently under construction in downtown Providence would add 633 more hotel rooms to the 2,380 rooms already in the city. That total figure includes both bed and breakfasts as well as hostels.

Martha Sheridan, president and CEO of the convention and visitors bureau, says the additional rooms are welcome considering that Providence's hotels run at high occupancy on many Saturday nights.

The new lodgings consist of a Homewood Suites hotel, Best Western GLo hotel, Marriott Residence Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Aloft hotel.

Providence has seen a dramatic increase in its number of available hotel rooms over the past 40 years.

___