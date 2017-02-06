Argentine man arrested in deaths of wife, 4 of her relatives

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Police in Argentina have arrested a man suspected of killing his police officer wife and four members of her family. They also accuse him of shooting and wounding his pregnant sister-in-law, killing her fetus.

Police say 38-year-old Diego Loscalzo was arrested Monday about 430 miles (700 kilometres ) from where the shootings occurred in Buenos Aires province.

Authorities say Loscalzo and his wife, Romina Maguna, argued late Sunday. They believe he snatched a gun from her holster and shot her four times, then killed her sister, brother and mother and one of her brothers-in-law.

Her brother's wife, who was nine months pregnant, survived the shooting but her fetus did not.