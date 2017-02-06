Conflict challenges, climate change on agenda of EU-US talks

BRUSSELS — The European Union's foreign policy chief says the Middle East, Ukraine and climate change are among the topics she plans to raise in upcoming talks with senior U.S. officials.

Federica Mogherini told reporters Monday that "we will have a full range of issues to discuss."

Mogherini said her aim for the talks in Washington late this week and in Brussels next week is to see "where our interests and views converge, in what ways we can work together."

She says she is scheduled to meet with the U.S. national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, as well as several senators and members of Congress.