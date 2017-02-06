Cuban player smuggling trial resumes for agent, trainer

MIAMI — The trial is resuming in Miami for a sports agent and a trainer accused of smuggling Cuban baseball players into the U.S. so they could sign lucrative professional contracts.

Testimony is scheduled to continue Monday in the federal case against agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada, both of whom have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and alien smuggling charges.

Prosecutors said the pair used shady boat captains, document forgers and phoney paperwork to get the players to the U.S. quickly so they could sign contracts totalling some $150 million. Both stood to make millions of dollars from those contracts.