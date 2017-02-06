Dutch firebrand Wilders publishes fake picture of opponent

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch far-right candidate Geert Wilders was widely criticized Monday for putting a Photoshopped picture of a political opponent on his Twitter account and then calling his rival a "drama queen" when he complained about it.

Anti-Muslim politician Wilders posted a tweet with the head of D66 rival Alexander Pechtold superimposed on another face in an old picture from a demonstration to impose Sharia law in the Netherlands.

The tweet asked: "Is this the next step?"

Pechtold complained and said on his Facebook page "that in times for fake news and alternative pacts, it cannot be predicted what such fake pictures can cause."

Several other politicians joined in the criticism, but Wilders retorted in another message: "Stop moaning, drama queen."